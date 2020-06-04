Global  

India, Australia PMs to hold online summit, seal military logistics pact

Reuters Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
India and Australia are set to seal a military logistics pact at an online summit between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Scott Morrison on Thursday that will lay the ground for greater military exchanges and exercises, officials said.
