India, Australia PMs to hold online summit, seal military logistics pact
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () India and Australia are set to seal a military logistics pact at an online summit between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Scott Morrison on Thursday that will lay the ground for greater military exchanges and exercises, officials said.
