Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Unknown miscreants have vandalised a statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in the US with graffiti and spray painting, prompting the mission officials to register a complaint with the local law enforcement agencies. The incident is reported to have taken place on the intervening night of June 2 and 3 in Washington...
Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC desecrated by unruly elements involved in US protests. Sources told to ANI that United States Park Police have launched an investigation and more details are awaited. Mass protests against an African-American man's death intensified...