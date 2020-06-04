Global  

Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint

Mid-Day Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Unknown miscreants have vandalised a statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in the US with graffiti and spray painting, prompting the mission officials to register a complaint with the local law enforcement agencies. The incident is reported to have taken place on the intervening night of June 2 and 3 in Washington...
