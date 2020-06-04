Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump press secretary compares bizarre church photo op to Churchill touring Blitz bomb damage

Independent Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
President's near-silent Bible photo opportunity was reportedly motivated by his fury at reports he was rushed to a bunker for his own safety
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: White House compares Trump photo op to Churchill and 9/11

White House compares Trump photo op to Churchill and 9/11 02:25

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended how protesters were cleared to make way for President Donald Trump's Monday appearance at St. John's Church.

Tweets about this