Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India and Australia sign military base and cyber accords

Reuters Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
India and Australia sealed an accord on Thursday to grant access to each other's military bases in order to facilitate mutual defence exchanges and exercises.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

aakashverma2609

Aakash Verma RT @PTI_News: India, Australia sign landmark agreement on access to military bases for logistics support: MEA 31 seconds ago

NeerajK68401231

Neeraj Kumar #India and #Australia officially sign the pact. They'll share military bases. Both the countries navigate fraught relations with China 3 minutes ago

Nishonisho1

निशो हिन्दू RT @RajeevChhipa: India, Australia sign landmark agreement on access to military bases for logistics support: MEA 4 minutes ago

kumaramit_95

Amit #BreakingNews #BREAKING – 🇮🇳and🇦🇺 sign key pact to boost strategic ties.. #India and #Australia 🤝 to share militar… https://t.co/usMkS3MFxA 5 minutes ago

olmost_Engineer

swadeshi बन्दा RT @SwarajyaMag: The agreement will facilitate reciprocal access to military logistics facilities, allow more complex joint military exerci… 5 minutes ago