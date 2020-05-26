Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four people, including child, injured in London shooting

Khaleej Times Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
An investigation has been launched into the incident.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 summer plans families have canceled because of Covid-19 [Video]

Top 10 summer plans families have canceled because of Covid-19

Eight in ten parents feel their summer will be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with parents saying they're going to miss out on an average of four planned events. A new survey of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Toddler becomes a member of the Mensa [Video]

Toddler becomes a member of the Mensa

A toddler has become a member of Mensa and already knows all 50 American states and the alphabet - in three languages. Brainy Izaak Miller, four, has an IQ of 154 - the top one percent for his age..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Four people shot in north London, police launch probe

Four people, including three adults and a child, were shot in north London late on Wednesday and an investigation has been launched into the incident, British...
Reuters

London shooting injures four people including young child

Youngster and man in critical condition in hospital following shooting in Brent
Independent


Tweets about this

reece63

brian LOCK DOWN EASED IN LONDON AND THE MURDERS START AGAIN Four people including child shot in north-west London… https://t.co/tqk9w8a7fA 5 minutes ago

Johnblo19073848

John blood RT @BILDERBERG_GP: Brexiteers...who in their right mind would shoot 4 people including a young child at point blank range?!! What is London… 6 minutes ago

Col77263880

A Voice for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 What is the world coming too? Young child 'critical' and among four people shot in London Four people were found wi… https://t.co/b7NY6HKpSI 8 minutes ago

vdavis114

Vincent E Davis Four people including a young child are shot in London https://t.co/Ei0jp8inuK @MailOnline 26 minutes ago

JohnCoo69714955

John https://t.co/7quoXBzGtV DID YOU MISS THIS STORY NADINE WHITE HATER 🥳🥳🥳😛😜 @afuahirsch AFUA ITS THe COMMUNITIES OF CO… https://t.co/n3piYpCit3 39 minutes ago

JohnCoo69714955

John RT @simonlaurence16: @JohnCoo69714955 @SadiqKhan London, riots and murders https://t.co/wHqoGsDdZl 50 minutes ago