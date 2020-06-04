Police: NYPD officer ambushed, man who stabbed him shot
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () A New York City police officer on an anti-looting patrol was ambushed Wednesday by a man who walked up behind him and stabbed him in the neck, police said, setting off a struggle in which the assailant was shot and two other officers suffered gunshot injuries to their hands.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer will face disciplinary charges for a violent arrest during a social distancing enforcement action that ended... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times
Tweets about this
Paula Shellenbarger RT @PoliticalShort: A NYC police officer was stabbed in the neck by a man in Brooklyn late Wednesday in an unprovoked attack. The officer w… 4 minutes ago
GOD’s Child RT @WashTimes: NYPD officer ambushed; man who stabbed him in the neck was shot, police say https://t.co/p7TG858ASD 21 minutes ago