Police: NYPD officer ambushed, man who stabbed him shot

CTV News Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
A New York City police officer on an anti-looting patrol was ambushed Wednesday by a man who walked up behind him and stabbed him in the neck, police said, setting off a struggle in which the assailant was shot and two other officers suffered gunshot injuries to their hands.
