Vijay Mallya's extradition could be delayed

Khaleej Times Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Fugitive businessman may seek political asylum, say agencies.
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Vijay Mallya may not be extradietd to India soon, another legal hurdle in way | Oneindia News

Vijay Mallya may not be extradietd to India soon, another legal hurdle in way | Oneindia News 03:22

 The UK High Commission spokesperson said that business tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition to India would not be possible unless a "further legal issue" is resolved; The Supreme Court reserved its verdict for June 12 on a batch of petitions challenging Centre’s March 29 order asking employers to pay...

In Other News: Setback for Mallya; Prince Harry, Meghan talk tough; ICC meet [Video]

In Other News: Setback for Mallya; Prince Harry, Meghan talk tough; ICC meet

From Vijay Mallya suffering a setback at UK's high court, to China criticising India's new foreign direct investment rules, here are top news updates from India and around the world. A political war of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:33Published

Legal issue needs to be resolved before Vijay Mallya's extradition: UK government

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya is unlikely to be extradited anytime soon with the UK government on Thursday saying that there is a legal issue that needs to...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

