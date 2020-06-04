UK PM Johnson met business minister Alok Sharma, shortly before Sharma taken ill
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a 45-minute meeting with business minister Alok Sharma on Wednesday, just hours before Sharma was taken ill and tested for the coronavirus, Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.
