UK PM Johnson met business minister Alok Sharma, shortly before Sharma taken ill

Dorothy Wilson RT @STVNews: Boris Johnson may have to self-isolate for a second time if his business secretary Alok Sharma tests positive for Covid-19. ht… 3 minutes ago

Jeannie RT @DanVevers: Boris Johnson may have to self-isolate for a second time if his business secretary Alok Sharma tests positive for #COVID19.… 3 minutes ago

gj1023 #The Clown is not my PM🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @SkyNewsBreak: Downing Street says prime minister Boris Johnson met business secretary Alok Sharma, who is self-isolating, in person yes… 8 minutes ago

Peter English #FBPE Johnson won't care. He thinks himself immune; nobody else matters. "Article: Sharma held meeting with PM and chanc… https://t.co/EKActaUYe5 8 minutes ago

Musafir Namah #coronavirusuk UK PM Johnson's spokesman said business minister Alok Sharma, who is being tested for covid-19, met… https://t.co/baIPGo3UQ5 11 minutes ago