UK PM Johnson met business minister Alok Sharma, shortly before Sharma taken ill

Reuters India Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a 45-minute meeting with business minister Alok Sharma on Wednesday, just hours before Sharma was taken ill and tested for the coronavirus, Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.
