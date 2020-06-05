Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Philippines reports three new coronavirus deaths, 244 more cases

Reuters Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
The Philippines' health ministry on Friday confirmed three new coronavirus deaths and 244 more infections, the lowest single-day increase in cases in two weeks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: No coronavirus deaths recorded in Scotland in last 24 hours

No coronavirus deaths recorded in Scotland in last 24 hours 00:59

 Scotland's Health Secretary Jeane Freeman confirms no new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland for the first time since lockdown began, but cautioned against “reading too much into” the news.

Related videos from verified sources

Brazil: Rival rallies held for and against Bolsonaro [Video]

Brazil: Rival rallies held for and against Bolsonaro

Thousands protest in Brazil, as anger over racism and the handling of the COVID-19 crisis spills into the streets.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published
Mum Dies After Drinking Two Liters of Coke Per Day [Video]

Mum Dies After Drinking Two Liters of Coke Per Day

INVERCARGILL, NEW ZEALAND — A mum of three died after drinking nearly two liters of Coke, plus energy drinks, per day. 34-year-old Amy Louise Thorpe from Invercargill, New Zealand was also 15..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:45Published
Allegheny County Again Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths [Video]

Allegheny County Again Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths

Allegheny County Health Department is once again reporting no new coronavirus deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Philippines confirms 7 new coronavirus deaths, 714 more cases

The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reported seven new coronavirus deaths and 714 additional infections.
Reuters

Philippines reports 10 new coronavirus deaths, 634 more cases

The Philippine health ministry on Thursday confirmed 10 more deaths from the coronavirus and 634 new infections.
Reuters India

Philippines confirms eight new coronavirus deaths, 751 additional cases

The Philippine health ministry on Wednesday recorded eight more deaths and 751 additional infections because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Reuters


Tweets about this