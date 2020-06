Britain's Sunak picks ex-official Hughes to head budget watchdog Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he had picked Richard Hughes, a former senior official at Britain's Treasury and the International Monetary Fund, as the next head of the country's influential budget watchdog. 👓 View full article

