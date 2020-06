Related videos from verified sources Spain will open borders to foreign tourists in July in phasing out of coronavirus restrictions



Spain will open borders to foreign tourists in July in phasing out of coronavirus restrictions Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:50 Published 2 weeks ago A family get stuck in LAPLAND after COVID-19 shut down borders



A British family traveling across Europe in a motorhome will ride out the pandemic in LAPLAND after COVID-19 shut down borders.Despite being a three and a half hour drive away from hospitals and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:45 Published on April 23, 2020

Tweets about this