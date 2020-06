Uzbekistan Pledges Major Investments In Troubled Exclave Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

(Eurasianet) — The government in Uzbekistan has pledged dozens of millions of dollars in investments in an exclave rocked by unrest this week, but simultaneously appointed a top policeman as head of the district, signaling concern over potential for more trouble ahead.



The level of frustration in the exclave, which lies... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this