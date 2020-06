Miami PD's Elite Bike Squad Video Became the Laughing Stock of the Internet Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

These officers are the elite of the elite”. A look at Miami PD's Bike Response Team- a specialized unit deployed to handle large crowds and... These officers are the elite of the elite”. A look at Miami PD's Bike Response Team- a specialized unit deployed to handle large crowds and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this