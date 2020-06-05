Global  

French army kills al-Qaeda North Africa chief Droukdel: armed forces minister

Reuters Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
France said on Friday its military forces had killed al Qaeda's North Africa (AQMI) chief Abdelmalek Droukdel during an operation in northern Mali, a key Islamist fighter that its forces had been hunting for more than seven years.
