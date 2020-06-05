French army kills al-Qaeda North Africa chief Droukdel: armed forces minister
Friday, 5 June 2020 () France said on Friday its military forces had killed al Qaeda's North Africa (AQMI) chief Abdelmalek Droukdel during an operation in northern Mali, a key Islamist fighter that its forces had been hunting for more than seven years.
France said on Friday (June 5) its military forces had killed al Qaeda's North Africa chief Abdelmalek Droukdel, a key Islamist fighter that its forces had been hunting for more than seven years, during an operation in Mali.
