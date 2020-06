Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara faces assault, break and enter, harassment charges Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Prime Minister's Office says it learned this morning about multiple criminal charges laid against Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara and is 'looking into the matter.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Liberal MP facing assault, harassment, break and enter charges The Liberal MP for Kitchener South-Hespeler is facing assault, break and enter and criminal harassment charged related to an incident that happened April 10 this...

CBC.ca 3 days ago





Tweets about this