Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: China warns citizens not to go to Australia because of racism

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: China warns citizens not to go to Australia because of racismThe Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism has warned its citizens warning them not to travel to Australia because of a "significant increase" in racist attacks on "Chinese and Asian people".The travel alert issued on Friday said...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

China slaps Australia with barley tariffs as trade tensions flare [Video]

China slaps Australia with barley tariffs as trade tensions flare

China imposes tariffs on barley, suspends beef imports from Australia after Canberra pushes for COVID-19 enquiry.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published
Australia's got beef with China over trade [Video]

Australia's got beef with China over trade

After Australia called for an international inquiry into the origins of the new coronavirus, trade tensions have been rising between Canberra and Beijing. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published
Australia defends call for an inquiry into COVID-19 origins [Video]

Australia defends call for an inquiry into COVID-19 origins

Australia's calls for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 is "reasonable" and not targeted at any specific country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:59Published

Tweets about this

artwellcain

Artwell Cain President Bolsonaro is now following President Trump #Coronavirus live updates: Brazil threatens to quit WHO over '… https://t.co/HsYyPoXR8a 3 minutes ago

TheWatc65808911

TheWatcher “ People take part in an anti-racism protest on Parliament Hill during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Friday,… https://t.co/65h056D7Z4 8 minutes ago

TheWatc65808911

TheWatcher “The number of coronavirus cases in Canada has risen to 94,335, up from 94,070 on Friday, according to the public h… https://t.co/N7hzM724RG 9 minutes ago

sanjibc74542118

sanjib chakraborty Coronavirus live updates: Brazil threatens to quit WHO over 'ideological bias' https://t.co/MA9KAkXMY9 13 minutes ago

TheWatc65808911

TheWatcher “British Airways, whose parent company is based in Jersey, has accessed £300m of support from the scheme, and digge… https://t.co/qoTvzUGwf6 39 minutes ago

TheWatc65808911

TheWatcher “Nearly a third of companies who have received coronavirus loans from the Bank of England are connected to tax have… https://t.co/6AR8Wc1QYY 40 minutes ago

TheWatc65808911

TheWatcher “but the true number is thought to have already surpassed 50,000.” https://t.co/ndzHN758yE 43 minutes ago

TheWatc65808911

TheWatcher “In the UK, a further 204 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19, according to newly released figures… https://t.co/VfSvlXLHw8 43 minutes ago