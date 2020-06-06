Covid 19 coronavirus: China warns citizens not to go to Australia because of racism

Artwell Cain President Bolsonaro is now following President Trump #Coronavirus live updates: Brazil threatens to quit WHO over '… https://t.co/HsYyPoXR8a 3 minutes ago TheWatcher “ People take part in an anti-racism protest on Parliament Hill during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Friday,… https://t.co/65h056D7Z4 8 minutes ago TheWatcher “The number of coronavirus cases in Canada has risen to 94,335, up from 94,070 on Friday, according to the public h… https://t.co/N7hzM724RG 9 minutes ago sanjib chakraborty Coronavirus live updates: Brazil threatens to quit WHO over 'ideological bias' https://t.co/MA9KAkXMY9 13 minutes ago TheWatcher “British Airways, whose parent company is based in Jersey, has accessed £300m of support from the scheme, and digge… https://t.co/qoTvzUGwf6 39 minutes ago TheWatcher “Nearly a third of companies who have received coronavirus loans from the Bank of England are connected to tax have… https://t.co/6AR8Wc1QYY 40 minutes ago TheWatcher “but the true number is thought to have already surpassed 50,000.” https://t.co/ndzHN758yE 43 minutes ago TheWatcher “In the UK, a further 204 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19, according to newly released figures… https://t.co/VfSvlXLHw8 43 minutes ago