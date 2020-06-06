Global  

Sunak to delay major stimulus package until autumn - Financial Times

Reuters India Saturday, 6 June 2020
British finance minister Rishi Sunak has decided to delay a major stimulus package until the autumn to see how the economy fares in the coronavirus fallout, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
