Sunak to delay major stimulus package until autumn - Financial Times
Saturday, 6 June 2020 () British finance minister Rishi Sunak has decided to delay a major stimulus package until the autumn to see how the economy fares in the coronavirus fallout, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
