Indigenous chief alleges RCMP beat him during arrest that began over expired tags
Saturday, 6 June 2020 () A First Nation chief wants an independent investigation into an alleged RCMP assault during an arrest that he says began over expired vehicle registration tags and ended with him facing charges of resisting arrest and assaulting police.
Chief Allan Adam of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation is shown to be surrounded by RCMP during an arrest in Fort McMurray, Alta. Adam alleges that RCMP used excessive force while stopping him for expired license plates.