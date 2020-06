Willow1966❌ RT @Rickster_75: SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff’s deputy was killed and two law enforcement officers wounded Satur… 3 seconds ago ABC News A 38-year-old Northern California sheriff's deputy was killed and two other law enforcement officers were injured o… https://t.co/DktTR5VsOo 5 seconds ago No One of Consequence RT @laralogan: This is what those carrying out violence on the streets want - not what those affected by racial injustice are seeking. Dep… 27 seconds ago Thomas Friend RT @ABC7: #BREAKING A 38-year-old Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Sgt. was shot and killed and two other officers were injured during an ambush… 56 seconds ago Grandpa_Grinder RT @lloyd4man: Deputy Killed, 2 Other Officers Shot in California Ambush https://t.co/VTrrUtOmyx 2 minutes ago David Braga Not hearing a lot on Twitter about Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller today... Sgt. Gutzwiller was a Sheriff's Deputy killed (2… https://t.co/2Mmgq3pD6p 3 minutes ago Wtech RT @news_ntd: “This is my worst day I’ve ever experienced,” A #SantaCruz County sheriff’s deputy was killed and 2 other officers were wou… 3 minutes ago ★★★MarineDad1957✩✩✩ RT @bvoice_p: Sheriff's Deputy, 38, who was about to become a dad for second time is killed while two other officers are shot in an 'ambush… 4 minutes ago