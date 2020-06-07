Detentions, injuries after anti-racism protests in Europe
Sunday, 7 June 2020 () BERLIN (AP) — After a day of anti-racism protests across Europe, Berlin police said 93 people were detained in connection with a demonstration in the German capital — most of them after the main rally had ended. More anti-racism demonstrations were planned for Sunday across the U.K., including one outside the U.S. Embassy, just south […]
LONDON (Reuters) - Thousands took to the streets across Europe and Australia on Saturday, as did hundreds in Tokyo and Seoul, in support of days of U.S. protests against police brutality. The rolling, global protests reflect rising anger over police treatment of ethnic minorities, sparked by the May...
More anti-racism demonstrations will take place in London and across the UK on Sunday after police and protesters clashed the day before. The protests come as violence in the capital on Saturday left..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published