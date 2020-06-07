The Time Dave Chappelle Schooled a Brooklyn 'Karen' on Police Brutality Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Dave Chappelle can cut straight through the bs and get straight to the point no matter the discussion. Dave Chappelle can cut straight through the bs and get straight to the point no matter the discussion. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this