Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Time Dave Chappelle Schooled a Brooklyn 'Karen' on Police Brutality

eBaums World Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
The Time Dave Chappelle Schooled a Brooklyn 'Karen' on Police BrutalityDave Chappelle can cut straight through the bs and get straight to the point no matter the discussion.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this