KMBC Man charged in slaying of retired St. Louis police captain https://t.co/0HcPWSCEXm 23 seconds ago Bridgette Bjorlo Man charged in slaying of retired St. Louis police captain https://t.co/I9Uzdhiky9 @FOX40 3 minutes ago donnyboy RT @WISH_TV: A 24-year-old St. Louis man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a retired police captain who di… 4 minutes ago Rhonda DuBose #VoteBlue2020 RT @WFLA: Man charged in slaying of retired St. Louis police captain https://t.co/twNkrSIpp2 https://t.co/u56QJuq41k 6 minutes ago GrnEyedGirl RT @fox8news: A 24-year-old St. Louis man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a retired police captain who d… 30 minutes ago ☔BlackPeopleAreHuman♿ RT @WPSDLocal6: A 24-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 77-year-old David Dorn, a former police captain who w… 31 minutes ago WFLA NEWS Man charged in slaying of retired St. Louis police captain https://t.co/twNkrSIpp2 https://t.co/u56QJuq41k 37 minutes ago ✨Donna Bagwell ✨ RT @KGETnews: Man charged in slaying of retired St. Louis police captain https://t.co/xsjpmNbwSq 41 minutes ago