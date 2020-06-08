Global  

Man charged in slaying of retired St. Louis police captain

Seattle Times Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 24-year-old St. Louis man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a retired police captain who died on a night of violent protests while trying to protect his friend’s pawn shop, the city’s prosecutor announced Sunday Stephan Cannon was being held without bond on a first-degree […]
Video credit: KTVI - Published
News video: St. Louis police release video of 7 ‘persons of interest’ in death of retired officer David Dorn

St. Louis police release video of 7 ‘persons of interest’ in death of retired officer David Dorn 01:38

 St. Louis police have released a surveillance video of seven persons of interest in the murder of retired police Captain David Dorn. Dorn was shot to death as a pawn shop he was protecting was looted. He was 77.

