Witness 'saw Madeleine McCann getting into VW van weeks after disappearance'

New Zealand Herald Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Witness 'saw Madeleine McCann getting into VW van weeks after disappearance'A new witness has claimed they saw missing girl Madeleine McCann getting into a German-owned Volkswagen van just weeks after she disappeared in Portugal.McCann, 3, at the time, disappeared on May 3, 2007 while on holiday in Praia...
Madeleine McCann: A timeline of key dates and developments [Video]

Madeleine McCann: A timeline of key dates and developments

It is more than 13 years since three-year-old Madeleine McCann vanished from the Portuguese coastal village of Praia da Luz while on holiday with her parents, Kate and Gerry, and siblings. As the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published
German prosecutors believe Madeleine McCann is dead [Video]

German prosecutors believe Madeleine McCann is dead

German prosecutors believe Madeleine McCann is dead and are investigating a child sex predator on suspicion of her murder. The suspect – a 43-year-old German national partially identified as..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published
Madeleine McCann is dead, German prosecutor says [Video]

Madeleine McCann is dead, German prosecutor says

Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three, is dead, Germany's prosecutor said on Thursday after identifying an imprisoned German child abuser as a murder..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

