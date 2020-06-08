Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand says coronavirus 'eliminated', to lift most curbs

Reuters Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the novel coronavirus and will lift all containment measures except for border curbs, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, making the South Pacific nation one of the first countries to do so.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: New Zealand reports no active cases of Covid-19

New Zealand reports no active cases of Covid-19 00:46

 New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported on Monday that the final person known to have been infected had recovered. The news swiftly led to the country’s government announcing all forms of public events can again take place without limitations or social...

Related videos from verified sources

New Zealand Hits a Major Milestone in the Fight Against the Coronavirus [Video]

New Zealand Hits a Major Milestone in the Fight Against the Coronavirus

When it comes to responses to the coronavirus around the world, New Zealand has been a model for the rest of the world.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:17Published
"I did a little dance" says Ardern of zero virus cases [Video]

"I did a little dance" says Ardern of zero virus cases

New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the coronavirus and will lift all containment measures except for border curbs, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, adding that she "did a little..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published
New Zealand Expected to Lift All Coronavirus Restrictions After 11 Days of No Reported Cases [Video]

New Zealand Expected to Lift All Coronavirus Restrictions After 11 Days of No Reported Cases

One of the countries that has been at the forefront of the coronavirus response could lift all restrictions intended to slow the spread of the virus.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

New Zealand may remove all virus restriction next week

New Zealand may remove all virus restriction next weekNew Zealand's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that all remaining restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus may be lifted next week, after the country...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

Sarah_Harvey35

Sarah Harvey RT @ABC: New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the coronavirus and will lift all containment measures except for border curbs, Prime M… 1 minute ago

SarahBireete

Bireete Sarah RT @cobbo3: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said today coronavirus “eliminated” and life can resume without restrictions, making it one of th… 3 minutes ago

PresshubU

presshub_us New Zealand [reuters] New Zealand says #Coronavirus 'eliminated' and life can resume without restrictions https://t.co/wnmtPXUnMQ 3 minutes ago

iamzezemckenzie

#BlackLivesMatter RT @Reuters: New Zealand lifts all social and economic restrictions except border controls after declaring it is free of the coronavirus, o… 4 minutes ago

enorceht

Chris Ferry RT @Reuters: New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the novel coronavirus and will lift all containment measures except for border curb… 6 minutes ago

zjalali99

Zakir Jalali RT @Reuters: New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the coronavirus domestically and will lift all containment measures except for bord… 6 minutes ago

ogall_henry

Ogall Henry RT @citizentvkenya: New Zealand says coronavirus ‘eliminated’ and life can resume without restrictions https://t.co/MD77M6KQ6f https://t.co… 8 minutes ago