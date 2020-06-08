New Zealand's last known coronavirus case has recovered
Monday, 8 June 2020 () It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand, and Monday also marked the first time since late February that there have been no active cases. New Zealand has tested almost 40,000 people in the past 17 days and no one has been in a hospital with Covid-19 for 12 days, Ardern said at a news conference.
New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the coronavirus and will lift all containment measures except for border curbs, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, adding that she "did a little dance" upon hearing that the country had no active cases. Libby Hogan reports.
