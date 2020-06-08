New Zealand's last known coronavirus case has recovered Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand, and Monday also marked the first time since late February that there have been no active cases. New Zealand has tested almost 40,000 people in the past 17 days and no one has been in a hospital with Covid-19 for 12 days, Ardern said at a news conference.


