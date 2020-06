Related videos from verified sources PM: UK protests 'subverted by thuggery'



Boris Johnson says anti-racism protests have been "subverted by thuggery" as trouble flared for a second day in central London. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:23 Published 15 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Prime Minister: Anti-racism protests subverted by thuggery The Prime Minister said anti-racism demonstrations have been “subverted by thuggery” after protesters tore down a statue of a slave trader in Bristol and...

Belfast Telegraph 16 hours ago



Canadian named Princeton's first black valedictorian reflects on pandemic, anti-racism protests in his speech As the first black valedictorian in Princeton University's 274-year history, Canadian student Nicholas Johnson used his address to the class of 2020 to reflect...

CTV News 1 week ago





Tweets about this