Tweets about this Denise ๐™‚๐™š๐™ฉ ๐™ข๐™š ๐™„๐™ฃ๐™ข๐™–๐™ฉ๐™š #19579-104 Russia fires anti-tank gun at oil well to put out blaze - Reuters https://t.co/tGFzBnZxzZ 13 minutes ago eggry RT @Reuters: Russia fires anti-tank gun at oil well to put out blaze https://t.co/gnDMMf7yFH https://t.co/vyrhNWe2zg 24 minutes ago Edward Stilson RT @karolcummins: Russia fires anti-tank gun at oil well to put out blaze https://t.co/zXvWLAc9Bt 28 minutes ago Gulf-Times #Russia fires anti-tank gun at oil well to put out blaze https://t.co/uLKqsXP55o 46 minutes ago Tuvok ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น RT @Reuters: Russia fires anti-tank gun at oil well to put out blaze https://t.co/FIG7sLZrhw https://t.co/O3Ozt5X5I9 2 hours ago BreakingNewzman Russia fires anti-tank gun at oil well to put out blaze https://t.co/r3f2FEXnlK 3 hours ago ADDgolfer๐Ÿป Russia fires anti-tank gun at oil well to put out blaze in Siberia "Soldiers flew in an MT-12 Rapira anti-tank weapโ€ฆ https://t.co/FnatU6GT2q 4 hours ago