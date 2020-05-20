Economy to contract by 3.2% this fiscal, says World Bank

Delay Upfronts Again: MasterCard’s Rajamannar, Other CMOs Urge Transformation
It had already been delayed from April - now the annual showcase in which TV programmers tout their upcoming content roster in pursuit of long-term ad sales commitments has dealt a further blow. With..
Wednesday Midday Market Update: Stock Gains Accelerate on Jobs Numbers
Bank and airline stocks lead the way as markets push higher Wednesday.
Stocks Surge as Consumer, Oil Drives Market: What Wall Street’s Saying
And the Federal Reserve released its minutes, which revealed the central bank is maintaining its stimulus program and that monetary and fiscal stimulus has paid off.
Shaqib Ali RT @ashokgehlot51: There is only bad news regarding economy, which is most worrying. The World Bank has said, India's economy will shrink b… 20 hours ago
Irfan Madni | इरफान मदनी RT @INCMinority: Slippery Indian economy continues to slide. Fitch projects Indian economy to contract 5% this fiscal year. Nirmala Sithara… 1 day ago
mukesh marda Economy will contract by more than 10% this fiscal. At least 50 million will lose jobs & many more will face deep s… https://t.co/KDhLb3kSeU 2 days ago