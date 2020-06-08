Worldwide protests honor George Floyd and Black Lives Matter in defiance of coronavirus fears

Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

There was a weekend of protest internationally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and honoring George Floyd. Tens of thousands marched, despite coronavirus concerns about mass gatherings. The demonstrations were largely peaceful, but in London there were some violent clashes with police and damage to property. Elizabeth Palmer joined the protesters Sunday marching to make their voices heard around the world. 👓 View full article

