World Oceans Day: New study finds deep ocean waters warming at a faster pace

Warm Oceans, Calm Breezes Add Up To An Early Hurricane Season



The Atlantic hurricane officially began on Monday, and the very next day, Tropical Storm Cristobal spun up in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasts called for this to be a busy season, and according to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 6 days ago

Deep Oceans Will Get Warmer,Even in the Best Case Scenario



BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA — Earth's oceans could be experiencing rates of climate change seven times higher than levels today by the second half of the century, even if greenhouse gas emissions drop.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:25 Published 2 weeks ago