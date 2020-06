Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

After 10 years, a chase for hidden treasure in the Rocky Mountains has come to an end. Forrest Fenn, a New Mexico art collector who created the treasure hunt, announced over the weekend that someone had found the bronze chest that he had buried in the mountains, filled with gold nuggets, coins, sapphires, diamonds, pre-Columbian […]