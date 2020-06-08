Judge Sets Derek Chauvin's Bail At Up To $1.25 Million

Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Watch VideoA judge set former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's bail at $1.25 million during his first court appearance. He's been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in



On Monday, Chauvin appeared in court by video. The judge offered a bail of $1... Watch VideoA judge set former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's bail at $1.25 million during his first court appearance. He's been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection to George Floyd's death.On Monday, Chauvin appeared in court by video. The judge offered a bail of $1 👓 View full article

