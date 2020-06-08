Judge Sets Derek Chauvin's Bail At Up To $1.25 Million
Monday, 8 June 2020 () Watch VideoA judge set former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's bail at $1.25 million during his first court appearance. He's been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection to George Floyd's death.
On Monday, Chauvin appeared in court by video. The judge offered a bail of $1...
A judge on Monday set bail for ex-police officer Derek Chauvin at $1.25 million, or $1 million if he met certain conditions. Chauvin faces charges including... FOXNews.com Also reported by •NPR •News24 •Independent •Haaretz •The Age •Khaleej Times •SBS
A judge has set a $1 million bail for a Minneapolis officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd's death.The Minneapolis police officer, charged... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NPR •TMZ.com •Khaleej Times •Indian Express
