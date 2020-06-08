Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Judge Sets Derek Chauvin's Bail At Up To $1.25 Million

Newsy Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Judge Sets Derek Chauvin's Bail At Up To $1.25 MillionWatch VideoA judge set former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's bail at $1.25 million during his first court appearance. He's been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection to George Floyd's death. 

On Monday, Chauvin appeared in court by video. The judge offered a bail of $1...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd's Neck Appears In Court For First Time

Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd's Neck Appears In Court For First Time 01:24

 CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports Derek Chauvin's bond was raised to $1 million.

Related videos from verified sources

Bail for cop charged with Floyd murder upped to $1.25 mln [Video]

Bail for cop charged with Floyd murder upped to $1.25 mln

The bail for Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, had his bail raised to $1.25 million on Monday (June 8). Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published
Bond raised to $1M for Derek Chauvin, ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death [Video]

Bond raised to $1M for Derek Chauvin, ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death

A judge has set $1 million bail for the former Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:21Published
Derek Chauvin in court [Video]

Derek Chauvin in court

The former police officer accused of second-degree murder for the death of George Floyd is due in court today. Derek Chauvin will appear virtually before a judge this afternoon.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Bail Set At Over $1 Mil In George Floyd Murder Case

Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Bail Set At Over $1 Mil In George Floyd Murder CaseFormer police officer Derek Chauvin is going to have a chance to get out of prison. The disgraced ex-cop and man responsible for killing black man George Floyd...
SOHH

Bail set for Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd

A judge on Monday set bail for ex-police officer Derek Chauvin at $1.25 million, or $1 million if he met certain conditions. Chauvin faces charges including...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NPRNews24IndependentHaaretzThe AgeKhaleej TimesSBS

George Floyd death: Million dollar bail for murder accused officer Derek Chauvin

George Floyd death: Million dollar bail for murder accused officer Derek ChauvinA judge has set a $1 million bail for a Minneapolis officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd's death.The Minneapolis police officer, charged...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NPRTMZ.comKhaleej TimesIndian Express

Tweets about this

CW33

CW33 TV Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on George Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as… https://t.co/1xMDyYFNWq 24 seconds ago

Okhzo

Okhzo Xholo RT @AlArabiya_Eng: A Minneapolis judge sets a $1 million bail for police officer Derek #Chauvin as he made his first court appearance charg… 3 minutes ago

aaronkardash

Aaron Kardashian West 🦋 RT @PopCrave: Judge sets bail for Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, at $1 MILLION. The ex-officer fa… 5 minutes ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English A Minneapolis judge sets a $1 million bail for police officer Derek #Chauvin as he made his first court appearance… https://t.co/jeTFuLWCcm 6 minutes ago

Seamuskitty

Julie Stanton 🙋🏼‍♀️☀️💙🔥🌊 RT @dad_darius: Judge sets $1.25 million bail for ex-cop charged in George Floyd’s death. This sends a clear message confirming his racist… 8 minutes ago

beyerstein

Lindsay Beyerstein RT @girlsreallyrule: BREAKING: Hennepin County Judge sets bail options of $1 million and $1.25 million for ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Cha… 19 minutes ago

8NEWS

8News WRIC Richmond A judge on Monday set $1 million bail for a Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in George… https://t.co/6iWQbRPcwY 25 minutes ago