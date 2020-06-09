Global  

Hong Kong leader says all should learn from year of protest

Seattle Times Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — A year on from the start of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests, the leader of the semi-autonomous Chinese city said Tuesday that all sides should learn from the difficulties and challenging times over the past year. “Everyone has to learn their lesson, including the Hong Kong government,” Carrie Lam told reporters before […]
