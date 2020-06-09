Hong Kong leader says all should learn from year of protest
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () HONG KONG (AP) — A year on from the start of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests, the leader of the semi-autonomous Chinese city said Tuesday that all sides should learn from the difficulties and challenging times over the past year. “Everyone has to learn their lesson, including the Hong Kong government,” Carrie Lam told reporters before […]
Hong Kong's Legislative Council passed a bill on Thursday that would criminalize disrespect of China's national anthem, a move critics see as the latest sign of Beijing's tightening grip on the city...
Today marks the 31st anniversary of the 1989 June 4 Tiananmen crackdown on pro-democracy movement in Beijing. Hong Kong people brace against Covid-19 lockdown to attend candlelight vigil rally at the..
