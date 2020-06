Covid 19 coronavirus: New virus cases worldwide hit record high Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The number of new daily cases of Covid-19 globally hit a record high on Sunday, the World Health Organisation said.The UN agency warned the pandemic appeared to be worsening, and has urged countries that had seen improvement to... The number of new daily cases of Covid-19 globally hit a record high on Sunday, the World Health Organisation said.The UN agency warned the pandemic appeared to be worsening, and has urged countries that had seen improvement to... 👓 View full article