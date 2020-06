Michele B. Kelly RT @GottaLaff: Lawyer for Buffalo man pushed by officers: “No one from law enforcement has even suggested anything otherwise so we are at a… 8 seconds ago mdtoorder (@🏡) RT @passantino: Lawyer for the Buffalo man pushed by officers: "we are at a loss to understand why the President of the United States would… 33 seconds ago Robert Buisson Lawyer for rookie cop blames George Floyd for not getting out of car https://t.co/lG1pvAs8Ei via @MailOnline And no… https://t.co/gzMfLtkaq0 1 minute ago Michael Paul heinen RT @BamaJeans24: Karen squared Anything for attention #ThesePeopleAreInsane https://t.co/Sgv3Lpat5x 2 minutes ago Derrick Victorian Sr George Floyd protests: Lawyer arrested twice after spitting on black teenager and slapping another the next day - E… https://t.co/R3TY8Uf1cy 2 minutes ago 👑⟭⟬AJ⁷⟬⟭👑🇧🇩 RT @Independent: Lawyer arrested twice after spitting on black teenager at George Floyd protest and slapping another the next day https://t… 5 minutes ago