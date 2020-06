The Manager`® RT @sarahkimani: Breaking News: Burundi's outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza is dead. Government says he died of a cardiac arrest. #SABCN… 6 seconds ago Dan-t Mweti RT @ReutersAfrica: Burundi's outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza dies - statement https://t.co/yh5myj3TjU 14 seconds ago Colletah RT @riotdogGZ: Outgoing President of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza who was very sick man after he tested positive with #Covid-19 –local media… 16 seconds ago Keza Mahoro RT @africaupdates: Burundi's Government has just announced that outgoing longtime President "Pierre Nkurunziza" has died of a heart attack.… 19 seconds ago Ibrahim The outgoing president of Burundi Pierre nkurunziza has died at age of 55 from heart attack. https://t.co/B5yVrAtqTp 40 seconds ago shawnkimuli The government of Burundi has announced the death of outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza, 55. According to a stat… https://t.co/ASsqeyINmH 40 seconds ago Stephen Mutoro Burundi's outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza, 55, has died of a heart attack. Govt statement on Twitter said "wit… https://t.co/9Zddacfo1r 1 minute ago Murashani Gilbert RT @ReutersAfrica: BREAKING: Burundi's outgoing president Pierre Nkurunziza has died - government statement on Twitter https://t.co/DvUJ… 1 minute ago