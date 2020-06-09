Global  

Judge Blocks Virginia Governor's Plan To Remove Robert E. Lee Statue

Newsy Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Judge Blocks Virginia Governor's Plan To Remove Robert E. Lee StatueWatch VideoA Virginia judge has temporarily halted the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond. 

The judge issued a temporary 10-day injunction Monday. It came days after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the monument be taken down "as soon as possible," amid mass protests against racial...
Video credit: Cover Video - Published
News video: Virginia Judge Blocks the Removal of Robert E Lee Statue

Virginia Judge Blocks the Removal of Robert E Lee Statue 00:58

 Days after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that the statue would be taken down.

