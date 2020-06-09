Judge Blocks Virginia Governor's Plan To Remove Robert E. Lee Statue Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A Virginia judge has temporarily halted the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond.The judge issued a temporary 10-day injunction Monday. It came days after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the monument be taken down "as soon as possible," amid mass protests against racial


