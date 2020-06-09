|
|
|
Judge Blocks Virginia Governor's Plan To Remove Robert E. Lee Statue
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Watch VideoA Virginia judge has temporarily halted the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond.
The judge issued a temporary 10-day injunction Monday. It came days after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the monument be taken down "as soon as possible," amid mass protests against racial...
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Virginia Judge Blocks the Removal of Robert E. Lee Statue
Virginia Judge
Blocks the Removal of
Robert E. Lee Statue Days after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam
announced that the statue
would be taken down, a Richmond county circuit judge has
temporarily..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:58Published
|
Crews Inspect Richmond's Lee Statue Ahead Of Planned Removal
Crews are being dispatched to the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond to inspect and analyze the statue before its planned removal. But state officials say the memorial will not be moved on Monday...
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:33Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|