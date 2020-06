CERB fraud crackdown won't punish 'honest mistakes': PM Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new bill the federal government is advancing to crack down on fraudulent claims for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit is not about punishing people who made 'honest mistakes.' Rather, he said the intention is to make sure that 'that those who knowingly and wrongfully claim the CERB face consequences.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Loni Eliot Proposed crackdown on CERB fraud won't punish 'honest mistakes': PM Trudeau https://t.co/VUahOhcyBz 2 minutes ago dobegrlz CERB fraud crackdown won't punish 'honest mistakes': PM , more details : https://t.co/HIOumnKgbp 2 minutes ago PrairieGayCompanion @ProudConserva10 @globalnews One more time... nice and slow for you... you CANNOT be "entrapped" into fraud. It req… https://t.co/gzWTt8RtXh 3 minutes ago emgfind RT @CTVNews: UPDATED: PM Trudeau says CERB fraud crackdown won’t punish 'honest mistakes' https://t.co/sxt0JjlptH #cdnpoli 5 minutes ago Bestiuk So nice of him to reassure us, but we all know that the burden of proof of mistake will be on the citizen. This wil… https://t.co/HaRI5jnw9B 17 minutes ago Natalie St-Denis🇨🇦 CERB fraud crackdown won't punish 'honest mistakes': PM https://t.co/uCyk5imAOt 1 hour ago Kyle Harrietha RT @natnewswatch: CERB fraud crackdown won't punish 'honest mistakes': PM https://t.co/kyQRj2eonU 1 hour ago