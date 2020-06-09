Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More than 5,000 people have now died of COVID-19 in Quebec as province reports 45 new deaths

CTV News Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
There are now 5,029 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 53,185.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus impact on BAME communities in Scotland to be assessed

Coronavirus impact on BAME communities in Scotland to be assessed 01:49

 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the Scottish Government is setting up a new group to look at the impact of coronavirus on people from ethnic minority groups. The First Minister announced the move as she revealed seven more people have died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the first increase...

Related videos from verified sources

Train Forced to Stop Because of Arrogant Chinese Woman [Video]

Train Forced to Stop Because of Arrogant Chinese Woman

ZIYANG, SICHUAN, CHINA — A woman in Sichuan province brought a train to a halt with nothing more than her own carelessness. Footage from Pear Video shows a woman of about 40-years-old on the 2nd..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:10Published
Kate urges people struggling with addiction to seek help [Video]

Kate urges people struggling with addiction to seek help

The Duchess of Cambridge has urged people struggling with addiction to seek help, as new research revealed a quarter of UK adults are drinking more in lockdown. contacting them for emergency help.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
‘Accelerated Innovation’ Will Fuel Data-Driven TV Ads: NBCU’s Colella [Video]

‘Accelerated Innovation’ Will Fuel Data-Driven TV Ads: NBCU’s Colella

What if the "new normal" were better than the old one? Whilst the COVID-19 pandemic has up-ended traditional business practices, a growing school of thought, amongst those that are successfully..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Quebec reports eight COVID-19 deaths, lowest since April 1

For the first time since April 1, the number of new deaths due to COVID-19 in Quebec was under 10 as the province reported eight fatalities on Sunday.
CTV News

DFW Coronavirus Tracker: Dallas County reports 298 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths

This story is available as part of a content partnership with WFAA-TV. For more local news, visit WFAA.com. Dallas County once again broke the record for...
bizjournals Also reported by •CTV News

In hard-hit Quebec, families struggle to mourn those lost to COVID-19

Thousands of people are grieving the loss of a loved one from COVID-19 across Quebec, which has recorded more than half of all the COVID-19 cases and deaths in...
CTV News


Tweets about this