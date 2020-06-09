More than 5,000 people have now died of COVID-19 in Quebec as province reports 45 new deaths
There are now 5,029 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 53,185.
