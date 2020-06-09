Flag Day 2020: What is the holday and how is it celebrated?
Tuesday, 9 June 2020
5 days ago) How Americans mark a tradition more than 150 years old commemorating the day the stars and stripes came into existence
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
2 days ago
This Day in History: Congress Adopts the Stars and Stripes June 14, 1777 The basic design for the American flag was adopted at the Continental Congress during the American Revolution. Legend has it seamstress Betsy Ross sewed the first flag at the request of General George Washington. The flag had...
This Day in History: Congress Adopts the Stars and Stripes (Sunday, June 14) 01:03
National Flag Foundation Organizes Light Up Night
With Flag Day being on Sunday, the National Flag Foundation has organized a "Light Up Night" that will see many buildings in Pittsburgh lit up in red, white, and blue.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:46 Published 17 hours ago
The History of Flag Day
The History of Flag Day Flag Day celebrates America's
first symbol of independence
from the British. At the beginning of the American Revolution, each regiment fought under their own flag. To give..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:59 Published 2 days ago
