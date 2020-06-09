'This was not just a tragedy it was a crime': Al Sharpton delivers emotional eulogy criticising Trump at George Floyd's funeral



Related videos from verified sources Esper's Split With Trump Over Sending US Troops To Kill Protests Put Him In Hot Water



When US Defense Secretary Mark Esper publicly split with President Donald Trump amid nationwide protests, he was gambling with his career. Business Insider reports Trump was furious with Esper for not.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:39 Published 14 minutes ago George Floyd Laid To Rest In Houston



The Reverend Al Sharpton delivered a stirring eulogy Tuesday -- promising George Floyd's tragic death is delivering change, reports Bill Hudson (2:13). WCCO 4 News At 5 – June 9, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:13 Published 2 hours ago George Floyd Funeral: Sermonic Solo By Minister Kurt Carr



The final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon. Minister Kurt Carr sings “For Every Mountain” (7:15). WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 07:15 Published 3 hours ago

Tweets about this