'This was not just a tragedy it was a crime': Al Sharpton delivers emotional eulogy criticising Trump at George Floyd's funeral

Independent Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
The Rev Al Sharpton has given a rousing speech at the funeral of George Floyd in Houston, Texas, addressing violence against African Americans, the legacy of slavery and Donald Trump's failure to address the issues behind the police killing in Minneapolis that has led to a global movement for racial justice.
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: George Floyd Funeral: Rev. Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy

George Floyd Funeral: Rev. Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy 46:07

 The final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon. Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy (46:07). WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020

