Related videos from verified sources Inside the George Floyd protests in New York: 'we are not the problem' – video



The police killing of George Floyd continues to ignite protests across the US. On 2 June, the Guardian embedded with activists as they marched through New York City to voice their outrage at Floyd's.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 05:19 Published 3 days ago How the killing of George Floyd has upended America



Cities across the US have been convulsed by protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being arrested and handcuffed by a white officer who then kneeled on.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 02:47 Published 3 days ago George Floyd's Brother Gives Emotional Testimony In Washington



On Wednesday, the Minneapolis police chief vowed change is coming to his department as George Floyd's brother gave emotional testimony in Washington; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:09 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources NY state police union boss says officers shouldn't be treated 'like animals and thugs' The president of New York state’s Police Benevolent Association demanded respect from members of the press and politicians who have been “vilifying” cops...

