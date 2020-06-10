Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Cops,’ on air for 33 seasons, dropped by Paramount Network

Seattle Times Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After 33 seasons on the air, “Cops” has been dropped by the Paramount Network as protests against police proliferate around the world. “Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a spokesperson for the cable channel said in a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Yellowstone Season 3 on Paramount Network - Official Trailer [Video]

Yellowstone Season 3 on Paramount Network - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Paramount Network drama series Yellowstone Season 3, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

'Cops' won't ‘return’ after 32 seasons in wake of protests, network says

It looks like the TV series "Cops" might be off the air for good, according to Paramount Network, the channel currently behind the show. 
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

TV show Cops axed amid racial tensions

US television show Cops has been dropped by the Paramount Network after 33 seasons on air, as protests against police proliferate around the world.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

DQQ702

🌻TrashPandaWaifu🌻 RT @News3LV: #NEW: 'Cops' has been canceled. https://t.co/TPqMEIMMHg 3 seconds ago

MathMaynard

Math Maynard RT @AP: After 33 seasons on the air, “Cops” has been dropped by the Paramount Network as protests against police proliferate around the wor… 9 seconds ago

wmbfnews

WMBF News ‘Cops,’ on air for 33 seasons, dropped by Paramount Network >> https://t.co/52igPzRflG 26 seconds ago

RAndrewOhge

[email protected] RT @KCCINews: 'Cops,' on air for 33 seasons, dropped by Paramount Network amid protests against police brutality https://t.co/VupXB5EaMC 38 seconds ago

jgzuleta

⚡Jorge G. Zuleta⚡ RT @1010WINS: 'Cops' canceled after 33 seasons https://t.co/eGi9NcRg5L https://t.co/oqgWVhF8VA 2 minutes ago

psybrspcsuprstr

PsyberspaceSuperstar RT @TND: 'Cops,' on air for 33 seasons, dropped by Paramount Network https://t.co/0H6XDYOdtT 4 minutes ago

TheGloriousSOB

Keith Pangilinan RT @23ABCNews: 'Cops,' on air for 33 seasons, dropped by Paramount Network https://t.co/t7DTXRNUCo 5 minutes ago

yung_farris

N ü r RT @komonews: “Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return." https://t.co/hGofTNic… 5 minutes ago