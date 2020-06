リカ RT @BBCNews: CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman out after joke about George Floyd https://t.co/g9hODtfDyz 9 seconds ago

The Green Monster RT @NPR: NEW: CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman has resigned. He had come in under fire in recent days for inflammatory comments he made about t… 13 seconds ago

Ticketmaster bot CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman out after joke about George Floyd https://t.co/iGHp10uRNy 29 seconds ago

Becky K RT @cnnbrk: Embattled CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman is resigning after he sparked outrage over his response to nationwide protests against rac… 29 seconds ago

steve duke RT @thedailybeast: The CEO of CrossFit has resigned after making racist remarks about the new coronavirus and George Floyd that sparked bac… 43 seconds ago

My.PortalTaxi.us CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman out after joke about George Floyd https://t.co/RLV0bs1RO8 #canadanews #usnews 52 seconds ago

🌊🌊🌊🌊🥜🥜 RT @mog7546: The Head Of #CrossFit Has RESIGNED After Telling Staff “We're Not Mourning For #GeorgeFloyd” #Glassman's "retirement" and a s… 1 minute ago