Coronavirus Cases Near 91,000 In Southland Counties



Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus increased to 90,835 Tuesday in the Southland and the death toll grew to 3,513. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:13 Published 2 hours ago

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of June 9, 2020



The latest hospital data from the CDPHE shows 304 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients — 18 fewer beds than reported on Monday. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:47 Published 6 hours ago