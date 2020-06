Japan Today News Australian economy will suffer if China students stay away, says trade minister: Australia's economy, facing its fi… https://t.co/oyLY65peJa 36 minutes ago Oliver Jackson New figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show Australia’s economy shrank 0.3% in the March quarter as t… https://t.co/EX6GZAFUem 1 day ago Paul_WA @7NewsPerth @Birmo Another hit to Australian economy, this time hospitality sector will suffer what is the plan #ScottyFromMarketing 4 days ago miller2209 @horsesremorse @realDonaldTrump The US and their economy has a huge swig on Australian life, if small business in t… https://t.co/mpJXJnb7iD 5 days ago erik champion @RobinBGrieve @carol_stirling @nealejones Before one makes a bet it would be a wise idea to agree on what the condi… https://t.co/1SZCOB7Ogl 5 days ago Michael Lee RT @ElysseMorgan: Official GDP : Australian economy shrank 0.3 per cent in the March quarter, amid bushfires and the early stages of #Covid… 1 week ago Andrew @australian Good on you Dan not bowing to anti China racism. It shows how bad racism is if we a re labeled a traito… https://t.co/2cWrlrN1Se 1 week ago ive forgotton By Following America's path Australia Economy will suffer.😎 https://t.co/peeX5kdAXC 1 week ago