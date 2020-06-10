Suspected Boko Haram fighters kill 69 in Nigeria’s northeast
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Suspected members of the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram have killed at least 69 people in Nigeria’s northeast, residents said Wednesday. Tuesday’s attack in Foduma Kolomaiya village in the Gubio area of Borno state likely was in retaliation for resistance against an assault weeks ago, residents said. “They came on motorcycles […]
**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. NIGERIA - Heavy artillery of the Nigerian army is heading towards the front of the northern Nigeria economic powerhouse..
ashok#7thcenturybarbarians on task.
