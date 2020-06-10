Global  

Veterinarians say boat strike may have killed Montreal's humpback whale
CTV News Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
One of the seven veterinarians performing a necropsy on the whale's carcass on Wednesday told CTV News the mammal had no obvious lacerations or broken bones, but that some discoloration and internal hemorrhaging leads them to believe a boat strike took it down.
