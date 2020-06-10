Gunman shoots at California police station, wounds deputy
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () PASO ROBLES, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was wounded Wednesday while responding to a report that a gunman was firing shots at a central California police station, authorities said. The shooter remained on the loose and a search was underway in the downtown area of the city of Paso Robles, said Tony Cipolla, spokesman […]
