US: Core And Overall Consumer Price Index Both Fall 0.1 Percent In May – Analysis
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Both the core and overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped 0.1 percent in May. It was the third consecutive month of decline for both indexes. The overall CPI has fallen 1.3 percent over the three months since the pandemic began to have a major economic impact, while the core index has dropped 0.6 percent.
